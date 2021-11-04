Lloyd Elected to Round Hill Council

A community volunteer has stepped up to take a seat on the Round Hill Town Council.

Thomas Sean Lloyd was elected to a council seat Tuesday after garnering the most write-in votes to fill a third open position.

Incumbents Mayor Scott T. Ramsey and council members Paula G. James and Jesse P. Howe were on the ballot and were re-elected. The council has been operating with one vacant seat following the resignation of Donald Allen.

Lloyd, a High Street resident, has been an active volunteer with the town’s annual Hometown Festival, helping to organize the 5K run, and with the Outdoor Committee, helping to secure the town’s designation as an Appalachian Trail community.

He had agreed to serve on the council in the days leading up to the election.

While in the past he said he had been reluctant to commit to the long meetings council service required, Lloyd said the town government has streamlined its operations and developed a good working team in recent years.

“This year they didn’t have to prod so hard,” he said of the effort to recruit him to fill the vacant seat.

Lloyd’s four-year elected term doesn’t start until Jan. 1. However, he attended the council’s annual strategy work session Wednesday night and Ramsey suggested the council could vote at its next meeting to give Lloyd official standing by appointing Lloyd to fill the remainder of Allen’s term, through Dec. 31.