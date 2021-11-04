Loudoun School Board Seeks Candidates for Leesburg Vacancy

The School Board is accepting applicants for candidates to fill the Leesburg District seat that was left vacant after Beth Barts’ resignation.

Applicant must submit a resume, a statement of interest, a sworn and notarized statement of residence in the district, and any addition information the candidate wishes to be considered, by noon on Nov. 17 to the Clerk of the School Board.

There will be a public hearing on Dec. 6 at 5p.m. at the district administrative offices, and the members of the community will be permitted to deliver public comments to the board.

The board recently went through the same process,appointing Andrew Hoyler to the Broad Run seat that was left vacant after the passing of Leslee King.

The candidate that the board appoints to fill the vacancy will serve until a special election is held for both the Leesburg and Broad Run seats on Nov. 2, 2022. The winners of the special election will serve until the end of the original seat holder’s term, in November 2023.

Interested candidates must submit their materials to Shari Byrne, Clerk of the School Board, by email atshari.byrne@lcps.org, or by mail at LCPS Administrative Offices, 21000 Education Court, Ashburn, Virginia 20148.