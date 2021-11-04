New Lucketts Fire-Rescue Station Celebrated

County leaders on Thursday afternoon celebrated the opening of the new Lucketts Fire & Rescue Station, which was constructed to replace the 60-year-old volunteer-built station next door.

The 18,000-square-foot building is located on a 14-acre lot along Lucketts Road. The station, designed to LEED Gold energy conservation standards, includes four pull-through apparatus bays, seven two-person bunk rooms, a training room, restrooms, showers, kitchen and dining areas, supply storage, a gear and hose drying area, fitness room, offices, and a repair shop. The combined career and volunteer staff serves a 40-square-mile first due area in northeastern Loudoun.

The Nov. 4 ceremony did not feature a ribbon-cutting. Instead the tradition for firehouses is an uncoupling of a fire hose.