‘Substantial Completion’ Declared for Silver Line Phase 2

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced Nov. 4 that it has declared substantial completion for work by Capital Rail Constructors on Phase 2 of the Metrorail Silver Line extension project.

Substantial Completion means major construction is complete and allows operational readiness testing to begin. The contractor will be required to demonstrate the project’s functionality as the next step toward delivering the rail line to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

“This is a significant step toward completing the 11.5-mile extension that will provide rail service for residents in Reston, Herndon and eastern Loudoun County and give Metro riders direct access to Dulles Airport,” Jack Potter, president and CEO of the Airports Authority, said in the announcement. “In addition to providing new public transportation options, the Silver Line is a major catalyst for jobs and economic development in the National Capital region.”

Capital Rail Constructors is a joint venture led by Clark Construction Group and Kiewit.

The project also includes a 90-acre rail maintenance yard at Dulles Airport, being built by Hensel Phelps, which is nearing completion under a separate contract.

Phase 1 of the Silver Line opened in 2014, extending Metrorail service from East Falls Church to the eastern edge of Reston. Phase 2 extends the service to Dulles Airport and to its terminus in Ashburn.

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) issued a statement in which she promised to work to ensure the extension is “safe, reliable, and built to last as it completes its final stages.”

“This is an important step for Virginians who have long awaited Metro’s expansion. The Silver Line Phase 2 project will help Fairfax and Loudoun residents get around the region more quickly and efficiently, especially those who face long travels for work each day. Reducing those commute times means more time with family,” she stated. “The Silver Line is key to our community’s continued economic growth, business success, and local jobs. This project will also make Dulles International Airport, which I’m proud to represent in Congress, more accessible to travelers across the DC region.