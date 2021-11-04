The Branch Celebrates Grand Opening in Leesburg

After quietly opening in late July, The Branch bowling alley will celebrate its grand opening this week.

The former Village Lanes building was sold to Local Wood owners Scott Carpenter and Charlie Beach last summer, and the duo undertook an extensive renovation of the property.

Now, The Branch boasts not just a modern bowling experience, with 16 lanes, four of which are reserved for VIP-type reservations, but a more upscale dining experience. Ben Carpenter, son of Scott and project manager with Carpenter Beach, said one thing the business is working on is marketing itself as a dining destination, even for those who have no plans to bowl.

Executive Chef Manuel Alvarez comes to The Branch following 15 years at the Middleburg Tennis Club. He has helped to create a menu that Carpenter describes as “upscale American fare,” with everything from your traditional bowling alley fare like hamburgers and chicken fingers, to flatbread pizzas, chicken piccata and even steak. During the warmer months they have been able to use quite a bit of local produce from Beach’s own large garden in Waterford. Ten beers are on tap, including four local brews, Carpenter added. The restaurant can accommodate 60 diners, while the 80-foot-long bar can seat another 30.

Heading up operations is Sarah Heinz, previously the events director at Loudoun Golf & Country Club. She said business has been steadily picking up since doors opened in July, and she is looking to bring more awareness to The Branch, including hosting events.

The 17,000-square-foot building includes Local Wood’s showroom, with the rest dedicated to the bowling alley and a 1,000-square-foot arcade area offers games for the young and old.

Carpenter said he is looking forward to drumming up more business at The Branch as temperatures dip and indoor activities become more attractive. He also is looking ahead to next spring, when he said plans are to open an outdoor bar at the facility.

The Branch is located at 49 Catoctin Circle SE in Leesburg. For more information go to bowlthebranch.com.

Janice Beplay and Madison Johnson prepare drinks in the dining room and bar at The Branch bowling alley in Leesburg. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]