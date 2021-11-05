Danaura Smith, 1938-2021

Danaura (Dannie) Smith passed away on October 21, 2021. She was 83 years old.

Danaura was the daughter of the late Carl W. and Winnie Jo Stockstill. She was born on September 19, 1938, in Picayune, MS.

She was a dedicated Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist throughout her professional life, she studied at Tulane University and Touro Infirmary, both in New Orleans, LA. She was instrumental in setting up the anesthesia department at Loudoun Memorial Hospital in Leesburg, VA, and continued to work there until retirement in the late 1990s.

She was also very active in the Loudoun County Volunteer Rescue Squad, and was honored to be a life member. Dannie was a LCVRS training officer for several years and was the first person in Loudoun County to start an IV in the field, saving the life of a man who had been trapped after a serious vehicle accident in Lucketts, VA.

Dannie was the wife of Ronald D. Smith, who predeceased her in 2018. She is survived by her loving daughter Donna Luttrell and son in law Scott Luttrell, of Bluemont, VA; cherished cousins Sandra (John) Houston, Sonya McKnight, Bill (Deb) Brumfield, Jennifer (Bruce) McDonald, Lauren McDonald, and Tracy (Jim) Smith; beloved friends Harry and Marie Householder, Charles and Brenda Lewis.

Funeral services will be held by McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Picayune, MS.

Interment will follow in New Palestine Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside the love of her life, her late husband Ron.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Loudoun County Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Please share condolences with the family at www.LoudounFuneralChapel.com.