Loudoun Workforce Resource Center Relocating

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will be moving to the AutoZone Shopping Center, 705 E. Market St., Suite E, in Leesburg this month.

The last day for in-person services at the current location in the Shenandoah Office Building will be Monday, Nov. 8. In-person services are planned to resume at the new location on Monday, Nov. 29. Online services will continue throughout.

Online services include weekly job postings, online workshops, LinkedIn Learning, job and career resources, and Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act program eligibility screenings.

More help is also available by phone or email. For job search assistance, email wrc@loudoun.gov. For employer services, email wrcjobs@loudoun.gov. And for all other inquiries, call 703-777-0150.

More information about the center is online at loudoun.gov/wrc.