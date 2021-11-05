Moore Named Community Foundation Director of Communications and Donor Engagement

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has announced Carol Moore will be its Director of Communications and Donor Engagement.

Moore will spearhead all outreach and marketing efforts for the Community Foundation, develop and manage community-based conferences and events, and support the advancement of the organization’s mission by strengthening donor relationships. She comes to the foundation after years of service in the federal government and, said the foundation’s press release, an entrepreneurial mindset that complements the organization’s vision.

“Carol’s personality, creativity, and dedication make her an important addition to the team,” said President & CEO Amy Owen.“As we continue to grow, we seek to expand our presence and build on our community’s collective understanding of the power of local philanthropy. Carol’s talents bring fresh expertise to our work.”

The position is partially funded from the Loudoun Community Cabinet, a component fund of the Community Foundation.

To learn about the Community Foundation, visit CommunityFoundationLF.org or contact Amy Owen by email at amy@communityfoundationlf.org or by calling 703-779-3505, ext. 1.