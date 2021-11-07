Letter: Helen Ganster, Leesburg 

Editor: How can Loudoun County be even thinking about widening Rte. 15 north or south of Leesburg?

Historically this road has been spared the massive destruction of our expanding town because it is designated hallowed ground: troops fought and died using this corridor during the Civil War. That’s the emotional reason NOT to wide.

The practical reason is the well-known fact that the road north of town follows a geologically risky vein of limestone soil known as “karst” that is characterized by sinkholes.In fact, recently one spot on the north end of town made news when the pavement caved in.

It is so sad to read that history and mother nature herself are about to be ignored on an absolutely stunningly scenic route between Rt. 28 and the Potomac River.

Helen Ganster, Leesburg