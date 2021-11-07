Loudoun School Board Contracts Law Firm to Review Handling of Sexual Assaults

The Loudoun County School Board last month approved hiring a Fairfax County law firm to review the administration’s handling of theallegations of sexual assault by a student at Stone Bridge and Broad Run high schools.

Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler announced the Oct. 28 action in a statement distributed Friday, Nov. 5.

“We believe we have followed all mandatory reporting protocols and aided law enforcement to the fullest extent allowed in all investigations regarding these matters. We acknowledge that these matters need to be fully reviewed,” Ziegler stated. “Consequently, and with full support of the School Board, Loudoun County Public Schoolshired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. on October 28, 2021 to conduct an independent review of these incidents.”

The public statement came one day after Attorney General-electJason Miyaresannounced that he planned to conduct a formal investigation of the School Board’s handling of those cases.

Those involve a male student who was charged with sexually assaulting a female student in a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School on May 28. While allegations in that case were under review in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, the same student was accused of a second sexual assault in a classroom Oct. 6 at Broad Run High School. He was adjudicated delinquent in the first case, and the second case is pending.

Ziegler said the outside review of the handling of the cases is one of a number of steps the school district is taking.

“Please know that this independent review is only one step in moving forward to help heal our school community. We will keep you up-to-date about the steps we take and the progress we make. Together, we believe we can make our schools a safer, more nurturing environment for every student,” he wrote.