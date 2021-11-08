Bice Joins BCT as Regional President

Veteran Loudoun banker Paul W. Bice has joined BCT-The Community’s Bank as executive vice president and regional president.

Bice will lead BCT’s growth within Northern Virginia for commercial lending and related banking services. He will operate from BCT’s Leesburg Lending, located at 602 S. King St., Suite 300.

Bice brings more than 35 years of banking experience to the post. Immediately prior to joining BCT, he served as regional president with John Marshall Bank. From 1998 to 2007, he served as senior vice president at James Monroe Bank. He also previously worked with Bank of Northern Virginia and Central Fidelity Bank.

“Paul is well known in Northern Virginia as a consummate community banker and civic leader, with story upon story of businesses and families benefitting both financially and personally from their relationships with him,” stated Alice P. Frazier, president and CEO of BCT.“Having Paul’s leadership and commitment to great customer experiences, coupled with his proven sales success, will serve us well as we continue our strategy of expansion into Northern Virginia.”

“I am excited to work with a team of community bankers in a culture committed to being the community bank of choice. BCT lives up to their 150-year philosophy of neighbor helping neighbor and I’m proud to be part of that tradition,” Bice stated in the announcement.

Bice serves as chairman of the board for Loudoun Community Breakfast and recently served with the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary of Leesburg. He is a past chairman of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce; past chairman of the Board of Trustees for StoneSprings Hospital Center; and a past member of the Board of Trustees for Reston Hospital.