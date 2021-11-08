Eagles Return to Greenway Wetlands Nest

A pair of bald eagles have returned to their nest at the Dulles Greenway Wetlands, apparently undisturbed by the live-streaming webcams set up to watch them as they rebuild their nest and lay eggs.

The mated pair of bald eagles have nested in the Dulles Greenway Wetlands for more than 15 years. In September, the Dulles Greenway partnered with the American Eagle Foundation, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, and HDonTap to install two high-definition live-stream cameras on a tree overlooking the bald eagles’ nest. Starting in the middle of October, both the male and the female eagle once again began adding to the nest together.

The live stream is on the Dulles Greenways website at dullesgreenway.com/eagle-cam. The website also features a moderated chat room.

“It has been very exciting watching the bald eagles build their impressive nest to prepare for the egg laying and incubation period,” stated Dulles Greenway Public & Customer Relations Manager Terry Hoffman. “We look forward to welcoming eaglets in Spring 2022 and we are thrilled to share this experience with our local community. We encourage viewers to join the live-stream and speak with our eagle camera volunteers via the chat function on our website.”

According to the Greenway’s release, the eagles typically arrive to their nest between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They use interwoven sticks to structure the nest, and the interior is usually lined with grass, corn stalks, and other material. The bowl is usually filled with soft materials including moss, which may serve as an insect repellent, and the downy feathers from adults. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the bald eagles are scheduled to start laying their eggs in January.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 28, the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, which manages the property, will lead a bird walk through the wetlands, which will be a chance to see the eagles in person. Registration is required and limited to 10 spots. Sign up online at loudounwildlife.org/events.