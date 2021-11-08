Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg 

Editor: This is in response to the criticism, instantaneous and pre-emptive, of the announcement by President Biden of vaccine mandates for certain populations.

The Constitution requires the president to protect the people of this country. While it is easy to see this role in a military way, in the case of the COVID pandemic, it is protection through public health. For the first months of the pandemic, the only tools were masks, quarantine and safe distancing, which shuttered restaurants, schools and more. Now we have a weapon, an effective weapon. Through Operation Warp Speed, there are vaccines which can tame the virus.

The country was beginning to control the virus until the Delta variant emerged. The data showed the vaccine had reduced the threat from the original virus until the new variant swept into town, decimating the unvaccinated. Think of Delta as a new pandemic, but this time we arm armed. The vaccine. Get it or return to the good ole days of quarantine and shutdowns.

Blanket resistance to all things Biden is reckless. Regarding his mandates, blind resistance ignores the science, and for those who don’t have access to that research, resistance ignores the headlines; hospitals filling with the unvaccinated. The good news is that folks are ignoring “leaders” and getting the jab.

Sometimes common sense makes more sense than thoughtless resistance. Think of this country with everyone vaccinated. That’s the path to freedom.

FW Lillis, Leesburg