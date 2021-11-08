Loudoun County to Study Buying Mount Sinai Cemetery

Loudoun County supervisors have directed county staff to study options for preserving or possibly purchasing the Mount Sinai cemetery and church property on Mountain Road near Lovettsville, with a unanimous vote Nov. 3.

The initiative was introduced by county Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin). According to the report prepared by their offices, the Mount Sinai Free Will Baptist Church was dedicated in 1887 and burials continued through 1955. The church served the Black community of Little Britain through the 1920s. The church building was destroyed by fire in 1980, and only the foundation remains.

In the mid-1990s, as part of the Thomas Balch Library Cemetery Survey, historians Wynne Saffer and Mary Fishback conducted a survey, documenting nine headstones. Shortly thereafter a neighbor reported that a power company grader had run over some gravestones.

ThThe most recent owners bought the property which was adjacent to the property where they had built a house, in 2007. That couple’s troubles likely contributed to the property going unmaintained more recently; they lost the house through foreclosure and divorced, according to the report prepared by those county supervisors.

A group called the Family & Friends of Mount Sinai Cemetery, founded by relatives of people who are buried there, is working with the Lovettsville Historical Society to preserve the cemetery, and has located 12 grave markers and documented 29 burial plots. They propose working with the county archeologist to survey the property using ground penetrating radar to discover others buried at the cemetery.