Loudoun Launches Online System for Advisory Boards

Loudoun County has launched a new online portal for advisory boards, commissions and committees, OnBoard.

Through the portal, visitors can view board details, membership rosters, vacancies and term expiration dates, as well as apply for an advisory board, commission or committee online.

Members of the public are encouraged to apply to serve on the many advisory boards, commissions, and committees which provide opportunities for direct involvement in local government by residents of Loudoun County. There are currently more than 40 advisory boards, commissions and committees, covering topics ranging from animals to zoning. The Board of Supervisors appoints citizens to fill vacancies on most advisory boards, commissions and committees.

To access the portal at loudoun.gov/advisory.