Volunteers Continue Restoration of Wildlife Sanctuary

A crew of volunteers gathered at the JK Black Oak Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning to continue restoration efforts at the 87-acre property near Lucketts.

The property includes a series of vernal pools—a relatively rare habitat that is home to vulnerable salamanders and a springtime stop for migrating gulf shore birds. It was preserved by the Kuhn family and JK Moving in 2018 and sold to the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy in 2020.

Over the past several years, volunteers have worked to rid the property of invasive plants, build trails and cleanup trash.

On Saturday, the work detail included volunteers from the Tuscarora High School Key Club, Lucketts Boy Scout Troop 1910, and Lucketts Ruritan Club, along with Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy members. The cleanup focused on a former dump site adjacent to a large vernal pool. Scattered around the rusted frame of a discarded Buick LaSabre were scores of bottles, appliance parts, wire, and other trash.

“I’m so excited by all of the kids. It’s really one of the ways to educate and get them involved, said Ruritan Barbara Scott. “Who knows what they might find; they’re treasure hunters today.”

Among the unexpected finds were a hand-crank washing machine, toys, a TV, and a satellite dish.

Volunteers pull bottles, appliance parts, and other items from a former dumpsite in the JK Black Oak Wildlife Sanctuary during a Nov. 6 cleanup.

The rusted remains of a Buick LaSabre were among the items found a former dumpsite in the JK Black Oak Wildlife Sanctuary during a Nov. 6 cleanup.

Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy Executive Director Michael Myers stacks discarded tires volunteers pulled from the banks of a vernal pull at the JK Black Oak Wildlife Sanctuary during a Nov. 6 cleanup.