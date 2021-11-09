Hamilton Council Approves County Tax Collection

The Hamilton Town Council on Tuesday approved ordinance changes that will allow the County Treasurer’s Office to bill and collect the town’s real estate and personal property taxes.

Under the program launched by the county government three years ago, residents of participating towns receive consolidated tax bills for their county and municipal property taxes. The measure is intended as a cost-saver for the towns and a convenience for residents.

For Hamilton residents, the central changes will be a switch in collection dates starting in 2022, as the town’s bills will move to the county’s collection schedule.

Only Council Member Craig Green opposed joining the program. He objected to having the county’s “super penalty,” reaching 25%, that kicks in for taxes unpaid 60 days after the deadline, apply to the town accounts. The council was told the town could not opt out of that penalty structure.