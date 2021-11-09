Land Trust Expands Staff with Grant Support

The Land Trust of Virginialanded a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment to expand its core mission.

Land Trust Executive Director Sally Price said that work involves three elements: conservation easement acquisition, easement stewardship, and public education of conservation easements.

“In the past 18 months our work in all three areas has expanded, prompting us to apply for funding from VEE to increase our capacity to continue performing high-quality land conservation,” she said.

The mission of the Virginia Environmental Endowment is to improve the quality of the environment by using its capital, expertise, and resources to encourage all sectors to work together to prevent pollution, conserve natural resources, and promote environmental literacy. When combined with matching funds, VEE has stimulated or assisted with over $120 million in environmental improvements since its beginnings in 1977.

Funding from the one-year grant has helped the trust hire two additional staff members, a communications & education manager, and an additional stewardship associate. With a larger team, the trust will be more responsive to current landowners, new landowners, and to conservation easement inquiries, according to the announcement.

Founded in 1992, LTV holds more conservation easements than any other private land trust in Virginia and has been accredited by the Land Trust Alliance Accreditation Commission since 2009.

Learn more atlandtrustva.org.