Loudoun Education Association Presses for Collective Bargaining Vote

The Loudoun Education Association is hoping for a large show of support in advance of today’s School Board meeting, as it moves forward with efforts to secure collective bargaining rights following a vote of its membership comprised of teachers, counselors, psychologists, and other certified district employees.

The organization is planning a car rally of its members in the parking lot of the Schools Administration Building in Broadlands at 5p.m. during the meeting.

The LEA last month submitted documentation of the membership vote to the School Board formally requesting collective bargaining rights. The board has up to 120 days to decide whether to move forward with the negotiations, but is not required to do so.

“Contract negotiations are a win for everyone in our schools,” LEA President Sandy Sullivan stated. “Students, communities, and educators all benefit because we’ll have a meaningful process to identify and solve problems, and we’ll be able to bring the expertise of the educators who work with our children every day to the table.”

The school division’s adopted fiscal year 2022 budget includes $2 million and the creation of 12 staff positions to support a collective bargaining program should the School Board decide to launch it. The General Assembly last year authorized localities, starting May 1, to begin collective bargaining with employee unions if they choose to do so.

Loudoun County government employees are also beginning the process of organizing, under the direction of SEIU 512.