Removal Petition Filed Against School Board Chairwoman

Fight for Schools, the group leading the removal effort against School Board members, filed a petition in Circuit Court on Tuesday for the removal of Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling).

Organizers said they filed petitions with 1,859 signatures of Sterling district voters seeking to remove the three-term member.

Sheridan came under fire for her involvement in a private Facebook group, “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” where some members allegedly sought to compile lists of individuals opposed to the district’s racial equity efforts. Fight for Schools participants contend that involvement in the private group violated open-door meeting laws for elected officials. Critics also claim that Sheridan has limited the free speech rights of constituents, as she adjourned the June 22 public comment session early after a crowd of speakers criticizing the board for its progressive social policies failed to comply with the meeting conduct policies.

“As Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan has overseen and personally contributed to a complete breakdown in trust between the community and the Loudoun County School Board. From violating open meetings law to ignoring the school board’s code of conduct to neglecting to keep our children safe, all for her activist causes, Sheridan has been nothing short of a disaster as the so-called leader of Loudoun County Public Schools,” Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior said in a statement.

A removal petition had previously been filed against Beth Barts (Leesburg), who resigned on Nov. 2 after her family received threats. Barts was also involved in the private Facebook group. The removal case against her is now moot.

Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), Denise Corbo (At-Large), and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) are also facing a removal efforts; Fight for Schools representatives said they have met the signature threshold to file petitions for all three, but has not yet decided whether to file them with the court.

To remove an elected official in Virginia, a petition must gather the number of signatures of registered voters in the official’s constituency that is equal to 10% of the votes cast in the election that appointed the official to their seat. Once a petition is filed in Circuit Court, it is reviewed by a judge. If the case is accepted, the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office prosecutes the case. The official is entitled to a trial prior to a removal verdict being reached.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj was disqualified from prosecuting the Barts case. Judge Jeannette A. Irby stated that, because Biberaj is facing a removal effort involving some of the same participants involved in the Fight for Schools effort, the public may never fully trust the due process was delivered in the case.