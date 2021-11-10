Arrest Made in String of Convenience Store Robberies

A Reston man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the robberies of several convenience stores in Loudoun and Fairfax counties.

Members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located the suspect, Bresner A. Porres, 30, at a home on Sanibel Drive in Fairfax County. Poores was identified through a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department, the Herndon Police Department, and the Leesburg Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Porres with three counts of robbery, of three cashiers, in connection with two early morning robberies of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Sterling on Nov. 1. Porres is also facing charges for similar robberies in Fairfax, Herndon and Leesburg.

At around 4 a.m. on Nov. 1 Loudoun deputies were called to the 7-Eleven on West Church Road, where a man entered the store and demanded cash. He removed cash from the registers before fleeing the store. As deputies responded to the store and established a perimeter, a second robbery was reported at around 4:12 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on South Cottage Road. In that case, the man allegedly threatened the cashier before taking money from the registers.

Porres was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.