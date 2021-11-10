Loudoun School Board Seeks Continued Hold Harmless Enrollment Funding

The School Board will support continued hold harmless enrollment funding in its legislative agenda for the current fiscal year, looking to avoid losing $10 million from Richmond.

The hold harmless funding model does not penalize school divisions for a reduction in enrollment attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state uses enrollment numbers to calculate funding for school districts. If the General Assembly were to end hold harmless protection during its upcoming legislative session, the school district’s allocation would be $10 million that has been budgeted.

The reduction would apply retroactively to funds already allocated and spent during fall 2021. During last night’s board meeting, Chief Financial Officer Susan Willoughby said that if the statehouse made such a move, the district would need to realign its budget to adjust for the loss.

Jeff Morse (Dulles) supported the measure, saying he was comfortable continuing to receive the hold harmless consideration for the current fiscal year.

“I cannot imagine that the state would retroactively reduce funding that they’re providing to the divisions. I can’t imagine that would fly,” Morse said.

Willoughby said that state funding has changed school division budgets retroactively in the past, referred to as a “caboose bill.” She cited the example of lottery proceeds exceeding expectations, and school divisions receiving additional mid-year funding. She did not cite examples of the state retroactively repealing funding.

Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) introduced an amendment to the policy so that the provision would not extend past the current fiscal year.

“I think the issue is that our legislative agenda is January to January but the fiscal years is July to July, so by saying we’re going to keep this as is, in the legislative agenda, is we’re asking for it for FY22 and also the start of FY23, and I think that’s what the concern of some of us is,” Serotkin said.

That amendment passed unanimously.

During the Oct. 28 School Board meeting, Serotkin said that he would not continue to support hold harmless protection long-term, given that the district’s enrollment decline was large, and it would take years for the numbers to return to projections made prior to the pandemic.

The board voted 5-0-1 in support of the provision, with John Beatty (Catoctin) abstaining.

Chief of Staff Mark Smith said that many school divisions, including neighboring Fairfax County, are continuing to support hold harmless funding.

This year, the division experienced a 7% decline in enrollment,which has already resulted in a loss of $7 million in state funding.Most of the division’s $1.6 billion budget—about $1 billion—comes from county revenue.