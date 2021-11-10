Lovettsville Council Considers 2 Annexation Requests

The Lovettsville Town Council and Planning Commission on Thursday will hear public comment on two annexation proposals.

The Nov. 18 public hearing will be on the request by One Family Brewing to bring its 27-acre property into the town limits. The owners also are seeking permission to build their principal structure more than 40 feet from the street beyond the maximum setback allowed in the CRA-1 zoning district and to build up to six rental cabins on the property.

The town also is considering a request by Wheeler and Wheeler Inc. to annex its 1.5-acre West End Motors property into town. The owners also are seeking to have the property zoned C-2, Mixed Use Business zoning district along with special permit authorizations to continue operating the gas station, repair shop and convenience store on the property.

The Nov. 18 public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Council chambers.