Aldie Pharmacy Incorrectly Doses Childrens’ Vaccines
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed that Ted Pharmacy in Aldie is no longer participating in state COVID-19 vaccination programs or administering the vaccine, after incorrectly vaccinating 112 children ages five to 11, with lower than recommended dosages of the Pfizer vaccine.
The incorrect dosages were administered to children on Nov. 3 and 4, the same week the vaccine was made available to children in under 12 years old.
The vaccine formulated for the younger age group contains the same active ingredient given to adults. However, the recommended dosage is about a third of that given to adults.
VDH is investigating the incident in tandem with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, and is contacting parents of children affected to provide guidance for continuing the vaccination series.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, children who received the diluted dosage should repeat the dose immediately with the age-appropriate dose size and formulation. The second dose should be administered at the normal recommended interval.
VDH advised that parents should monitor their children for side effects within one to three days of receiving the shot. Possible side effects include chills, fever, chest pain, headache, and soreness or swelling at the injection site. It also recommended that families affected by the incident should contact their pediatrician for guidance.
The letter from the VDH is available here.
2 thoughts on “Aldie Pharmacy Incorrectly Doses Childrens’ Vaccines”
Wow, this is a bummer. I grieve for the children & families that have to deal with the situation. I do applaud Dr. Goodfriend for taking swift, decisive action. Nothing against the errant pharmacy. I know it wasn’t intentional. But really, let’s be more careful in the future. You’ve forfeited your right to participate in the Covid-vaccine program. Please do better when providing other medicine to folks!
The Virginia Department of Health dashboards show that there have been ~175,000 cases in people from 0 to 19 years. There have been 1200 hospitalizations. There have been 16 deaths in the state. There have been no deaths and only 25 hospitalizations in this age group in Loudoun County.
Parents need to understand the actual risk to their children when considering the vaccine. The basis for all medical decisions is “informed consent.”
These statistics are available at the VDH Covid-19 web pages.