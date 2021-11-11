Aldie Pharmacy Incorrectly Doses Childrens’ Vaccines

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed that Ted Pharmacy in Aldie is no longer participating in state COVID-19 vaccination programs or administering the vaccine, after incorrectly vaccinating 112 children ages five to 11, with lower than recommended dosages of the Pfizer vaccine.

The incorrect dosages were administered to children on Nov. 3 and 4, the same week the vaccine was made available to children in under 12 years old.

The vaccine formulated for the younger age group contains the same active ingredient given to adults. However, the recommended dosage is about a third of that given to adults.

VDH is investigating the incident in tandem with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, and is contacting parents of children affected to provide guidance for continuing the vaccination series.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, children who received the diluted dosage should repeat the dose immediately with the age-appropriate dose size and formulation. The second dose should be administered at the normal recommended interval.

VDH advised that parents should monitor their children for side effects within one to three days of receiving the shot. Possible side effects include chills, fever, chest pain, headache, and soreness or swelling at the injection site. It also recommended that families affected by the incident should contact their pediatrician for guidance.

The letter from the VDH is available here.