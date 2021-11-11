Aldie Women Sentenced in Animal Hoarding Case

The Aldie woman charged with more than 100 misdemeanors stemming from an animal hoarding investigation will spend 80 days in home confinement and be barred from owning or living with animals for three years.

The sentence came as part of a plea agreement approved in Loudoun County District Court on Tuesday.

Following an investigation in June, Cynthia L. Peer, 39,was charged with 51 Class 1 misdemeanors and 67 Class 4 misdemeanors—totaling 118 charges—after a search of her residence revealed hundreds of animals in conditions described by Loudoun County Animal Services Humane Law Enforcement investigators as squalid and unlawful conditions.

On June 10, Peer voluntarily surrendered 367 animals, which included primarily rabbits, quail and pheasants, as well as chinchillas, ducks, chickens, turkeys, guineafowl, peafowl and sheep. The animals were found living in confined spaces filled with feces. Temperatures in one enclosure exceeded 116 degrees. Overcrowded, unsanitary enclosures contributed to widespread illness, chronic injury and poor body condition, with a veterinarian determining that many of the birds were at the lowest possible weight to survive, according to the announcement of the action.

Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Chris Brosan said all of the surrendered animals have been adopted out to new homes, although a few died or were euthanized because of their condition. As part of her sentence, Peer will have to give up the remaining animals on her property.

As part of the plea agreement, county prosecutors moved forward with only eight of the charges. She was sentenced to serve three months in jail on each of those counts, with all but 10 days suspended on each—resulting in 80 days of active sentence to be served in home confinement. During her three years of probation, she will be prohibited from owning animals, must pay restitution to the county and undergo a mental health treatment.