Alfred Theodore Dalton, 1937-2021

Alfred (Al) Theodore Dalton Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, and has gone home to be with the Lord.

Born to the late Lueray (Jackie) and Alfred T. Dalton, Sr., July 14, 1937, he grew up in Norfolk, VA. Al dedicated 20 years of his life serving with the Navy and the Air Force. He retired from the service and worked many years as an Electrical Quality Control Inspector at the Norfolk shipyard.

Al had two loving marriages in his lifetime. He was predeceased by his first wife, Angelina (Angie) Dalton.

Together, they raised three boys in VA Beach: Jeff Cambron, Robert Dalton, Michael Dalton; with 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

After losing Angie to cancer, Al met Anita Seneff, during a Full Gospel Business Men’s meeting. He prayed a lovely lady would sit next to him in church and she did! They married in 1986 and he joined her in Leesburg, VA and assisted in raising her children as his own: Sabra Sellers, Steve Seneff, Tamra Varda and Tanya Seneff Colson; with an additional 13 grandchildren and another great grandson who all affectionately refer to him as “Papa Al”. His love of the Lord, family, friends, and church was great.

Al was very respected and cherished; and he will be so greatly missed.

The family invites you to join in honoring his memory at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, VA.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, Nov. 11th (Veterans Day), from 6-8 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 12th, at 2 pm, with final viewing from 1:30-2:00 pm; with Pastor Ray Windsor officiating.

A private interment follows at the Rosewood Memorial Park in VA Beach.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Al’s preferred charity @ GlobalMissions.com on behalf of The Original Pentecostals of Leesburg.

Please share condolences www.loudounfuneralchapel.com