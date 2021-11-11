Bear Chase Hosting Military Appreciation Event

This Veterans Day weekend, Bear Chase Brewing Company will partner with Boulder Crest Foundation to raise money for veterans.

No tickets are required for the event, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Hopes are to surpass last year’s $20,000 total and raise $30,000 for Boulder Crest, Gold Star families, and veterans. Bear Chase and Honor Brewing Company have collaborated on a specialty brew for the event.

On site, Bear Chase will have multiple military vehicles including aWorld War II Howitzer that will be fired off during the event.Among the retired combat veterans expected to be in attendance is93-year-old Harry Miller, who fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Live music will be provided by Byron Shepard & Frogtown, Low Water Bridge Band, and Nathaniel Davis.

Participating organizations include: Boulder Crest Foundation, Gold Star Families, 82nd Airborne, Horseshoe Curve Benevolent Association, American Legion VA-Post 0041, VFW POST 9760 Clarke County Memorial Post, Heroes on the River, Access Independence Inc, and Combat Veterans Alliance.