Joyce Louise Calvin Clegg, 1946-2021

Joyce Louise Calvin Clegg was born on November 12, 1946, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was a lifelong believer, giving her life to Christ at a young age. She was the third daughter of Warren and Violet Calvin and leaves her husband of 50 years, Dr. Charles Ray Clegg; her three adult children and spouses Ryan Charles Clegg (Megan), Bradley Calvin Clegg (Maggie), and Stephanie JOY Clegg McDonough (Will), as well as her 10 grandchildren Caroline, Mary Grace, Emery JOY and Sadie Clegg (Ryan and Megan); Eleanor JOY, Shepard, and Henry (Brad and Maggie); and Calvin, Eloise JOY, and Bo (Stephanie and Will). She also leaves behind her brother Dennis Calvin (Kathy) of Salem, Ohio, her sister-in-law Carolyn Clegg McCluggage (Doug) of North Jackson, Ohio, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews she adored. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Warren and Violet Calvin, and her two beloved sisters Mary Jane Kells and Carol Davis whom she is now, no doubt rejoicing with.

Joyce was raised in Salem, Ohio, attended Salem High School, and graduated in 1964. She graduated with a degree in Education from Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky in 1968. Upon graduation, she taught 5th and 6th grade at Salem’s Buckeye Elementary. Salem First Friends Church, and its youth group, was a formative aspect of her life. One day at that church, when Joyce was 13 years old, Chuck Clegg walked into a youth group with a bible under his arm and she said to herself, “no matter who I marry, I will always be in love with Chuck Clegg.” They remained friends and in 1969 when Chuck returned from service they started dating. On June 19, 1971, they married two years later and built a beautiful family and a beautiful life together. While Chuck attended Chiropractic school in Illinois, Joyce and Chuck lived as resident directors in a male dorm at Wheaton College, where they brought home their firstborn son Ryan in May 1978. Many Wheaton students would count on Joyce for haircuts and counseling. In 1979, Chuck and Joyce moved to Leesburg, Virginia to open the county’s second chiropractic office. Joyce worked alongside Chuck as they built a thriving practice together, Joyce managing the operations and always greeting the community with a joyful smile. Living in Lincoln, Virginia, she gave birth to her second son, Bradley in 1980 and then welcomed her only daughter, Stephanie in 1984.

Joyce was instrumental in bringing the ministry of Young Life to Loudoun County in 1989 and served on the Young Life committee for years, helping to grow a vibrant ministry that has forever shaped students and their families in western Loudoun. She also helped establish the first pregnancy crisis center in

Loudoun in 1994, consistently meeting to pray for life. For many years, Joyce organized and executed trips to the “Creation Festival”, the largest Christian Music Festival in the Country. It became a “can’t miss” event for the area’s high school and middle school students and their families to attend and Joyce faithfully made it happen so our community could hear good Christian music and experience meaningful fellowship. Joyce LOVED to celebrate Christmas and started an annual tradition for her community of decorating gingerbread houses at their home in Lincoln, which continues today.

Family meant everything to Joyce. She was a devoted daughter, mother, and wife. Her children remember her unconditional love, support, and self-sacrifice as she loved them with all of her being.

A celebration of her life will take place at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia on her birthdate November 12, 2021, at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to support Young Life in Western Loudoun would honor her life.

https://giving.younglife.org/WesternLoudoun