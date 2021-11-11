Leesburg Council Seeks County Talks on Mobile Home Park Proposal

The Leesburg Town Council appears to be interested in at least exploring a proposal to relocate members of the Leesburg Mobile Park community.

A recent proposal by developer David Gregory to utilize some of his land off Dry Mill Road for the potentially displaced members of the Leesburg Mobile Park has got the attention of the Town Council, who held a closed session on the mobile home park Tuesday night.

It’s been three months since news of the impending sale of the mobile home park community first broke, and Darius Saiedi has been confirmed in public meetings to be the potential buyer. The $11 million sale is expected to close before the end of the year. Since news of the sale went public, residents of Leesburg Mobile Park have become a regular fixture at Town Council meetings, pleading with council members to do something to help keep them in their homes.

Following a closed session Tuesday, council members unanimously passed a motion authorizing Mayor Kelly Burk to write a letter to Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) formally requesting that the county engage in discussions with the town and Gregory regarding his proposal.

Reached the next day, Gregory expressed hope in the council’s action.

“We hope this is a good signal that both jurisdictions value the residents that would be displaced, and their quality of life would be improved,” he said. “We know time is of the essence and we’re willing to put any time to make this a reality.”