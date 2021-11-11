Loudoun High School Basketball Coach Charged with Soliciting a Minor

The Fairfax County Police arrested a former Loudoun County high school basketball coach on Tuesday, on three counts of soliciting a minor.

According to the report, Joshua Shearin, 22, of Fairfax, messaged a detective posing as a 14-year-old boy on a dating site, making plans to meet up with the juvenile. Detectives found Shearin at the location where he’d agreed to meet the boy.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Missing Person and Exploitation Squad charged Shearin with two counts of use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, and one count of attempted indecent liberties.

Shearin coached freshman boys’ basketball at Tuscarora High School in 2019, and moved on to coach the junior varsity team in 2020. He began coaching junior varsity basketball at Heritage High School on Monday.

Following his arrest, he is no longer employed by Loudoun County Public Schools and is banned from school district property,

He was held without bond at the Adult Detention Center. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify other victims, or individuals who may have had inappropriate contact with Shearin.

Individuals with information should contact the Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.