New Sculptures Sought for Raflo Park

The Commission on Public Arts invites submissions for ArtsPARKs, an outdoor sculpture garden in Raflo Park in Leesburg.

Five works of art will be selected for a two-year installation period, which will begin in June 2022 and run through June 2024.

Sculptures will be displayed along the paved walkway located in Raflo Park along Harrison Street in downtown Leesburg. Each piece must be available for the entire display period and be for sale. Artists or artist teams will receive an honorarium of $1,000 per sculpture. The submission deadline is Jan. 28.

An advisory panel will review the submissions and select the five finalists. Artists will be notified by March 2022. Once installed, sculptures will be unveiled during a ceremony in early summer. For complete submission guidelines and instructions, go to leesburgva.gov/artsparks-call-to-artists.

ArtsPARKs is a collaboration between the Commission on Public Art and the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts, made possible by donations from the Lansdowne Development Company, Middleburg Bank, and the Friends of Leesburg Public Art.