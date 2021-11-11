Scouting for Food Collection on Saturday

Each November, Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venture Scouts, and their leaders of the Goose Creek District of the National Capital Area Council take to Loudoun neighborhoods to collect food items that will be given to families needing assistance within their local communities.

Last weekend, many residents received a Scouting for Food Post-It note with directions for food items needed to replenish the stockrooms of eight local food pantries.

The scouts will return thisSaturday to pick up the filled bags of non-perishable items—no glass please—and deliver them to collection sites around the county:Catholic Charities (Leesburg); Dulles South Food Pantry; LINK (Sterling); Loudoun Hunger Relief (Leesburg); Messiah’s Market (Ashburn); Seven Loaves (Middleburg); Tree of Life (Purcellville); and Western Loudoun Food Pantry (Lovettsville).

Started in 1988, the Scouting for Food project is Scouting’s “Good Turn” in the community. The Scouts are responding to the ever-increasing demand for basic needs assistance. Collecting a large stock of non-perishable food goes a long way to meeting the emergency food requirements of local agencies, not only during the holiday season, but well into next year.

“These donations could not come at a better time each year.Often, we are able to start using the Scouts’ food the very next week to restock items such as cereals, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, and meats, such as tuna,” said Loudoun Hunger Relief Executive Director Jennifer Montgomery.