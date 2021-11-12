America Recycles Day is Nov. 15; Prizes Offered

The Board of Supervisors has proclaimed Nov. 15 as America Recycles Day in Loudoun County, and people who make the “Pledge to Recycle” will be entered into a regional prize drawing.

America Recycles Day is the nationally recognized day dedicated to encouraging Americans to recycle and use recycled and recyclable products. People who sign the “Pledge to Recycle” at loudoun.gov/recycle will be entered into a drawing with prizes including a $300 gift certificate from REI, and for K-12 students, a $300 gift certificate from REI plus a $500 grant for a K-12 school environmental club or project.

The Loudoun County Department of General Services reports that haulers and recycling facilities collect and process well over 100,000 tons of material for recycling each year in Loudoun, a large portion of which includes the bottles, cans, paper, and cardboard boxes coming from homes, offices and businesses.

“We all have an important role to play in protecting the resources and environmental systems on which we depend, and taking simple, personal actions such as reusing a water bottle and recycling is a step in the right direction,” stated Loudoun County Recycling Specialist Tony Hayes.

More information about recycling in Loudoun is online at loudoun.gov/recycle or by calling 703-771-5514.