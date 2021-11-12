‘Correction of Injustice’ Loudoun Dedicates a Desegregated World War I Memorial

Loudoun County leaders on Veterans Day celebrated the correction of a century-old injustice with the dedication of a new World War I Memorial plaque that erases the racial segregation of the original.

The memorial, erected in 1922, includes the names of 30 men who died while in military service during the war. The names of the three Black servicemen—Ernest Gilbert, Valentine Johnson and Samuel Thornton—were listed at the bottom of the plaque, separated from the others by lines.

Supervisor Mike Turner (D-Ashburn), a U.S. Air Force veteran, spearheaded the effort to integrate the list. He recalled, shortly after taking office in 2020, being approached byMarilynThornton—a descendent of Thornton—who ask him to do something about the segregated display.

Turner quickly found support among members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and then from the full Board of Supervisors.

“This two-year journey has culminated in, what I think is, a wonderful, wonderful evening not just for this community, but for America,” Turner said during the Nov. 11 ceremony, which occurred 14 months after the Confederate War Memorial was removed from the courthouse square.

“Loudoun County’s had some pretty bad press over the last three or four months,” he said. “This is Loudoun County. This is who we are as a community. We came together in a moment’s notice and said this is wrong and needs to be made right.”

The Loudoun County Foreign War Memorials Trust Fund Committee, led by a volunteer group of veterans, worked with the county’s Department of General Services to push the effort through, including helping with the design and working with the foundry.





Judge Thomas D. Horne speaks during the Nov. 11, 2021, rededication of Loudoun County’s World War I Memorial.

Supervisor Mike Turner (D-Ashburn) speaks during the Nov. 11, 2021, rededication of Loudoun County’s World War I Memorial.

Phil Rusciolelli, a member of the Loudoun County Foreign War Memorials Trust Fund Committee, speaks during the Nov. 11, 2021, rededication of Loudoun County’s World War I Memorial.

Ray Delpesche, a member of the Loudoun County Foreign War Memorial Trust Fund Committee, speaks during the Nov. 11, 2021, rededication of Loudoun County’s World War I Memorial.

Descendants of World War I veterans take photos of the newly unveiled plaque that no longer separates by race the names of those killed during the war.

Descendants of World War I veterans pose for photos in front of the newly unveiled plaque that no longer separates by race the names of those killed during the war.





Descendants of World War I veterans take photos of the newly unveiled plaque that no longer separates by race the names of those killed during the war.

Trust member Pete Coppolino said the original plaque was made by a Boston foundry that made memorials for almost every county in the northeast states and then worked its way south. That company is out of business and the county contracted with the Zimmerman Foundries Company in Pennsylvania for the replacement. Local sculptor Jeff Hall also was called in to help craft molds for some of the plaque’s ornate features. While the original plaque weighed 500 pounds, its modern replacement came in at only 150 pounds, Coppolino said.

Phil Rusciolelli, a retired Army colonel and past commander of VFW Post 1177, also was an early advocate of changing the memorial.

“There’s probably a lot of people who walked around this World War I monument and never even noticed the distinction on the monument,” he said. “There were some Loudouners on the World War I plaque who served and died in the Great War and were recognized differently on that plaque merely because of the color of their skin—wrong.”

“This is not an effort to change history, ladies and gentlemen. It is a correction of injustice,” Rusciolelli said.

Judge Thomas D. Horne, a Marine who served during the Vietnam War, reflected on the line that separated the three names of the three Black soldiers from their white comrades on the plaque.

He noted that lines make up a large part of military life, with troops required to line up for nearly every activity.

“As veterans, we are reminded that lines should join, but never separate us from each other,” Horne said. “Veterans to not distinguish his or her bother in arms by the happenstance of ancestry or personal beliefs. Veterans help draw lines in the sand over which our enemies much never pass, but those battlelines should never separate us from each other or from our country.

“The line that was drawn in ages past on this beautiful memorial and which we remove tonight, unlike the lines that bring us together would separate the brotherhood of veterans of the Great War,” Horne said. “That line separated comrades in arms and was disrespectful of their service. It was wrong to put it there. Today, these veterans of World War I will join the named veterans of other conflicts who gave their lives in the service of this great land of ours and are recognized in his historic space without regard to their race, color, or creed. Today at this hour, this band of brothers unique to the war to end all wars will forever be reunited in the memory of their service.”

The World War 1 War Memorial includes the names of 30 Loudouners who died while in military service. Three were killed in action; eight died of battle wounds; 14 died from the flu or other illness; and five died in accidents or by other means.

The names are:Corp. Russell T. Beatty, Pvt. Charles A. Bell, Pvt. Charles E. Clyburn, Sgt. Thurbert A. Conklin, Pvt. Nealy M. Cooper, Pvt. Mathew M. Curtin, Wag. Leonard Darnes, Pvt. Franklin L. Dawson, Pvt. John Fleming, Capt. Edward C. Fuller, Pvt. Ernest Gilbert, Pvt. Gilbert H. Gough, Corp. Grover Cleveland Gray, Sgt. Leonard G. Hardy, Maj. Bolling Walker Haxall Jr., Lt. Frank Hough, Pvt. Alexander Hope Humphrey, Pvt. Valentine B. Johnson, Pvt. Robert A. Martz, Pvt. Harry Milstead, Pvt. Judge McGolerick, Pvt. John O. McGinn, Pvt. Edward Lester Nalle, Pvt. Ernest H. Nichols, Pvt. Linwood Payne, Capt. Charles Carter Riticor, Pvt. Ashton R. Shumaker, Pvt. Henry Grafton Smallwood, Corp. John Edward Smith, and Pvt. Samuel C. Thornton.The Foreign War Memorial Trust Fund Committee is seeking to compile information on each of the veterans listed on the county’s war memorials. For more information on that effort, em