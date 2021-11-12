Henry Melvin Basil, 1941-2021

Henry Melvin Basil, 80 of Leesburg, Virginia passed on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Inova Hospital at Lansdowne, Virginia.

Born Tuesday, March 25, 1941, in Bluemont, Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles Arthur Basil and the late Mary Ada Basil.

Henry is survived by his loving wife, Louise Crawford Basil, son, Henry Basil, daughters, Mary Basil, Cheryl Holland (son-in-law Lee Holland, Sr) and Leslie Basil; three grandsons, Mark Gill, Niles Austin and Lee Holland, Jr.

Henry attended Douglas High School and upon graduating he worked with his father grooming show horses in Middleburg, Virginia. Later in life he opened his small business, “Henry’s Wash and Wax” detailing cars, in Leesburg, Virginia and was a member of the Leesburg Chamber of Commerce before he retried in 2014.

Henry, also lovingly known as Smookie, was a devoted family man and friend. He had an infectious personality and could always bring a smile to your face with a joke or lighthearted “tall-tale”. Throughout his life he was very active in the community raising money for special education, coaching little league football and women and girls’ softball. Henry enjoyed fishing and attending horse races, but in his senior years Golf became his passion. As a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Upperville, Virginia, Henry served on the food committee, was an usher and a member of the men’s choir.

The family will briefly receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia.

The Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Leesburg Community Church located at 835 Lee Avenue Leesburg, Virginia 20175. A private interment will be immediately following the service at Westview Cemetery of Upperville, VA.

Online condolences may be made to the family atwww.loudounfuneralchapel.com