Jean Ford “Tick” Jackson, 1933-2021

Mrs. Jean Ford “Tick” Jackson, 88, of Leesburg, VA, passed on Friday, November 5, 2021.

She was born to the late Daniel and Cleopatra Ford, September 09, 1933 in Leesburg, Virginia.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband the late Mervin V. Jackson in 2009.

Jean is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Brooks, of Herndon, Virginia, Vernita Jackson, of Sterling, Virginia. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Vernith Brooks, of Reston, Virginia, Anthony Jackson, of Ashburn, Virginia. One great-granddaughter Aethena Brooks, of Washington, D.C. A very special friend (sister) Thelma Winston, of Charles Town, West, Virginia. She also leaves a host of family and loving friends and memories.

Jean enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, sister, friend. She cultivated close bonds with those who knew her well. In every setting, she made people feel welcomed and treated everyone like family. She loved to have elaborate parties where she would cook and serve her hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. She would always be prepared when friends and family would stop by preparing quick home cooked meals, also deserts and coffee. Jean was a very outspoken and would speak her mind. Above all, she was a strong Christian woman that continuously demonstrated strength in difficult times.Jean loved her weekend yard and estate sales. She had the knack to know what she was looking for and a reasonable price on what she would pay. She has always had an appreciation for antiques and silver. Jean was an active member of her community. She worked as a house keeper and cook for a local equestrian camp in Lucketts, VA as a young woman; and was a wonderful homemaker and mother.

In recent years, she worked for Meals on Wheels to deliver meals to shut-ins.

She was a member of the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, in Leesburg, VA.The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2 to 5 at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA 20175. Funeral services will begin on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11 am at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring.

Please share condolences with the family www.LoudounFuneralChapel.com