Leesburg’s Bubble Budget Gets $250K Bigger

The addition of a new tennis bubble to Ida Lee Park is coming at a higher price than the Town Council and town staff initially anticipated.

This week, the council approved $250,000 in supplemental funding to account for increased construction costs for the forthcoming second tennis bubble at the town park.

According to a staff report, since the council awarded the construction contract for the project back in the spring, significant changes were made to the foundation design, which account for more than $172,000 of the additional needed funding. Other cost increases are $25,000 for architectural details to the entry pavilion to more closely match the existing buildings in the tennis facility; $10,935 for required drainage improvements; and $66,470 for electrical costs that were not accounted for in the original contract award due to a math error.

With the additional funding, which also allows for a contingency, the project total now stands at more than $1.5 million. In addressing the council Tuesday, Renee LaFollette, director of the town’s Public Works & Capital Projects Department, said the additional funding will be taken from the town’s Unassigned Fund Balance and is expected to be replenished with revenue generated from the facility.

Site work on the new bubble is expected to begin this upcoming week, and tentative competition is eyed for mid-April.

The vote to approve the additional appropriation came via a 6-1 margin, with Councilwoman Suzanne Fox opposed.

