Loudoun Seeks Rental Property Proposals for Vouchers

The county’s Office of Housing will accept proposals Nov. 12 to Dec. 13 from the owners of rental property to contract with the county for Project-Based Vouchers.

Voucherswill be awarded to rental property owners for assistance tied to specific housing units, whichmay be newly constructed or rehabilitated rental housing. Vouchers may be awarded to the owners of affordable rental housing who provide fully accessible housing for people with disabilities. Housing units that are fully accessible and compliant with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 will be given priority.

Proposals will be evaluated based on owner experience and capability to manage or build rental housing as identified in the proposal. Proposals should address the extent to which the project de-concentrates poverty and expands housing and economic opportunities; the extent to which it fulfills a critical housing need; a site location near transportation, education and employment centers; if applicable, the extent to which services for special populations are provided on-site or in the immediate area for occupants of the property; location in a census tract undergoing significant revitalization as a result of federal, state or local dollars invested in the area; and location in a census tract where there are meaningful opportunities for educational and economic advancement.

Proposals are due Dec. 13. More information is online at loudoun.gov/projectbasedvouchers or by contacting Tandi Butler at 703-771-5204 or tandi.butler@loudoun.gov.