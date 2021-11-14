Youngkin Celebrates with Supporters at ‘Ground Zero’ in Ashburn

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin returned to Loudoun County on Saturday evening to celebrate his win at his “ground zero”—the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building—with members of the parents’ movement that helped push him over the finish line.

“Before Nov. 2 Terry McAuliffe didn’t think parents mattered. Let me tell you, he knows parents matter today. He knows it. Right here. Ground zero. Loudoun County. We did it,” Youngkin said to a few hundred supporters gathered in the in the parking lot where critics of the School Board have been gathering for nearly two years to protest COVID-19 school closings and progressive equity initiatives.

“I hope you all know that right here, ground zero, Loudoun County had the eyes of the nation on you. You had the eyes of the nation on you because you all stood up for our children. You all started something right here that spread across the commonwealth, that spread across the nation and then Virginians stood up and voted and made a statement on your behalf. You all did this thank you so much. Amazing,” he said.

Youngkin pointed to the concerns over education as a key reason the Republican won 42% of the vote in Northern Virginia, the best performance in a decade as the region has moved solidity blue.

While such post-election victory lap rallies are common, Youngkin characterized the stop more as part of a thank you tour.

“I believe we’ve lost something as a nation that is to express gratitude. So right now, I just want to you to know that the words ‘thank you’ do not fulfill the emotion in my heart for what everyone did. What you all did over the past two years, where you stood up in School Board meetings and wrote letters, and you recalled your School Board. You did the work you needed to do. You all stood up as Americans but, more importantly right now, you stood up as Virginians and as parents. This is what it is about,” he said.

Youngkin said he was eager to move forward with his agenda after taking office in January, including eliminating the sales tax on groceries, doubling the standard deduction for the state income tax payers, and delaying the planned gas tax increase. And he credited Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman with helping to shape his public safety policies—including increased funding for salaries, equipment and training, protecting qualified immunity, and boosting support for mental health systems. Chapman, who also addressed the crowd during the rally, has a seat on Youngkin’s transition team.

However, Youngkin told the crowd he planned to put a special focus on education.

“I am going to be the education governor. We are going to reestablish high expectations in our schools. We are going to fund the largest education budget, raising salaries, investing in facilities, funding special education. Then we are going to launch charter schools so fast that Virginians’ heads are going to spin,” he said. “We are going to get school choice into our public school system. We’re gonna get it done.”

Cheryl Onderchain, a leading member of the group of parents that has regularly filled the School Board meeting room to criticize its policies, said she now is hopeful for the future.

“Our kids were hurting and we felt so helpless. In this parking lot right here a movement was born. We sparked a revolution. We came together as strangers, formed a coalition of parent warriors that grew and grew and we never gave up. Parents, and everyone who’s been involved in this movement, be really proud of what we have accomplished here,” she said.

“Instead of feeling despair in this parking lot today, i truly feel optimism and excitement for the change that will come starting in January,” Onderchain said.

Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd during the Nov. 13 rally at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building.



Loudoun schools activist Cheryl Onderchain addresses the crowd during the Nov. 13 Glenn Youngkin rally at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building.

Alicia Andrews addresses the crowd during the Nov. 13 Glenn Youngkin rally at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building.

Sheriff Mike Chapman addresses the crowd during the Nov. 13 Glenn Youngkin rally at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building.

Sheriff Mike Chapman addresses the crowd during the Nov. 13 Glenn Youngkin rally at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building.



Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd during the Nov. 13 rally at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building.

Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd during the Nov. 13 rally at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building.