Assault Charge Dropped in Homecoming Night Altercation in Lovettsville

County prosecutors today agreed not to move forward with an assault charge against a 19-year-old Rockingham County man who was involved in a Homecoming night altercation in Lovettsville. Instead, he pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was fined $100.

The incident attracted widespread attention after it was initially reported on social media that several men had accosted a group of homecoming dance-bound teens withracial slurs and sexual comments outside a restaurant.

According to reports by the Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, three 19-year-old men were leaving the Velocity Wings restaurant around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 9 when they encountered a group of teens heading to Loudoun Valley High School’s homecoming dance. The older teens harassed the younger group and a physical altercation ensued between. An older adult male—an off-duty federal law enforcement officer—who was in the area stepped in to break up the brawl and was struck by one of the 19-year-olds.

A Virginia State Police trooper was the first to arrive on the scene and charged Adams Simmers, 19, with assault of the federal officer, who was not injured. Two other older teens left the scene, but were tracked down by Loudoun deputies. All three suspects were charged with being drunk in public.

No evidence was entered or comments made by the arresting trooper or the defendant during the brief Nov. 15 District Court hearing when the plea agreement was presented and accepted.