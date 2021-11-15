County Seeks Input on Environmental Issues

Loudoun County residents and businesses are invited to provide their perspectives on local environmental and sustainability topics during avirtual public meetingat 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The meeting will be conducted by the county’s new Environmental Commission, which was formedby the Board of Supervisors in December and began meeting in July. The 17-member commission has reviewed Loudoun’s existing environmental programs to determine specific topic areas for the commission’s focus.

Public input is sought as the panel develops recommendations on topics for the county board to consider in early 2022. The commission is focusing on five key topic areas: Energy sustainability; enhancing natural resources such as trees, wildlife, watersheds, and land conservation; environmental justice, which examines the impact of environmental issues on underserved populations; “government by example,” which includes programs to enhance the sustainability of Loudoun County government operations; and increasing public engagement in environmental and sustainability initiatives.

Login information for the meeting and links to meeting materials are posted at loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation. To learn more about the county’s environmental programs, visit loudoun.gov/environment.