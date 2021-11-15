Habitat Hands Over Keys to Renovated Leesburg Home

Loudoun Habitat for Humanity on Saturday handed over the keys to its latest home, a remodeled Leesburg townhouse, to a family of five.

Habitat volunteers for months worked on a top-to-bottom upgrade of the Nansemond Street house that is now home to the Ali family. Imran Ali worked for the State Department in Pakistan before moving to the U.S. in 2014 with his wife Romana and three daughters seeking more educational opportunities.

The family joined Habitat’s Homeownership Program after struggling to build credit and obtain rental assistance. Working with the program’s volunteers, they received training on how to reduce debt, improve credit and build savings—all to be in position to handle the monthly mortgage payments of their new home.

The family is moving from a two-bedroom apartment and will soon welcome Imran’s mother, who recently obtained a visa to come to the U.S.

“Thank you for all you help and support,” Imran told the crowd who gathered in the rain on the front lawn for the key presentation ceremony.

Southland Industries and Vesta Settlements were corporate sponsors of the project. Cross Current Church, Microsoft, Loudoun Medical Group and The Caputo Group provided volunteer build teams. In-kind donations came from C2 Operations, Maid Brigade, M.A. Smith Carpet Service and Whirlpool.

The Ali family is presented with the keys to their new Leesburg home following an extensive remodeling effort by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.