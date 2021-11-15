Hearing Set in Fatal Stabbing at Leesburg-area Home

A Fairfax County man faces four felony charges following a Sunday morning break-in at a Leesburg-area home that left one resident dead and another seriously wounded.

Deputies were called to the Newton Place home in the Barclay Woods neighborhood shortly after 4:30 a.m. Nov. 14 for a reported stabbing inside the home.

Michael Fadely, 46, of Leesburg, was fatally injured. A second stabbing victim inside the home, Fadely’s fiancée, was taken to hospital. She was listed in stable condition Sunday evening.

Melvin H. Wasike, 22, was arraigned in Loudoun County District Court on Monday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and breaking and entering while armed with intent to commit murder.

A preliminary hearing on the charges was scheduled for Dec. 15. He is being held without bond.

According to an update by the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the home on Nov. 13 after a man, later identified as Wasike, had come to the victim’s house multiple times and claimed to be looking for someone at the residence.The deputy stayed near the home in case Wasike returned. Wasike did returned to the area in a vehicle and was subsequently stopped by the deputy. He was identified and questioned by the deputy at that time.

At the request of the homeowner, the deputy advised Wasike to leave the property and not return. He left the area. The deputy along with the homeowner checked the perimeter of the home and other security measures to ensure the residence was secure, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation into the homicide on Sunday, it was learned Wasike had also gone to other homes in that area on Saturday where he was looking for someone who lived in the area.

After authorities served a search warrant at his family’s home in Fairfax County on Sunday afternoon, Wasike called the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center to turn himself in. The suspect disconnected the call and turned off his phone before providing further details as to his location. Deputies located Wasike in a vehicle in the area of Foxden Lane and took him into custody.