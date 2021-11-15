Judge Hears Arguments on Transgender Policy, Awards Injunction

A circuit court judge has granted Byron “Tanner” Cross a permanent injunction to be reinstated to his teaching position after speaking out against the district’s protections for transgender students, and heard arguments on the constitutionality of that policy.

Policy 8040, which protects the rights of transgender and gender expansive students, complies with a state mandate that all school divisions adopt such protections by the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The policy guarantees students the right to be addressed with the name and pronouns that correspond with their chosen identity. Cross, a Leesburg Elementary PE teacher, said during the public comment portion of the May 28 School Board meeting that he could not enforce the policy because doing so would violate his faith.

He was subsequently placed on paid administrative leave when several Leesburg Elementary families complained to the district. He was awarded an emergency injunction to return to his position, a decision that the division unsuccessfully appealed in state supreme court.

Cross, represented by the conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom, was joined in the lawsuit by fellow teachers Monica Gill of Loudoun County High School and Kim Wright of Smarts Mill Middle School.

Judge James E. Plowman heard arguments on the motion to halt the enforcement of the policy, which Ryan Bangert, senior counsel and vice president of legal strategy for ADF argued, violates the free speech rights of its clients.

Stacey Haney, the attorney representing the school division, argued that the use of a student’s chosen pronouns in school is curricular speech, distinct from free speech, as it is necessary for an employee to perform in their chosen capacity as a teacher. Addressing a student by their chosen pronouns, Haney argued, does not require a teacher to relinquish their beliefs. She referenced Supreme Court case Garcetti v. Ceballos, which established that public employees do not have a First Amendment protection for speech issued as part of their official duties.

While Plowman did not issue an official ruling, he said that he does not see how the how the issue of the curricular speech could be separated from violating a teacher’s firmly held beliefs.

Wright, Bangert said, is already facing imminent conflict in the classroom, as she was recently asked to accommodate a student who identifies by pronouns different from their biological sex. Wright could face punitive action for not following the policy.

Bangert also argued that the policy “throws wide the gate for mischief,” as teenage students might abuse the policy. He said it puts teachers in impossible situations, where there is too much subject to change.

Haney contended that the policy makes clear that a student’s gender identity is only affirmed when the student consistently indicates that their preference.

Plowman pondered how far the policy would extend, and if it was the most efficient way to enforce name changes, as it might complicate recordkeeping and test administration if students change their names.

“If he sees the kid in the grocery store, would it apply?” he asked.

Haney said that the policy only applies when employees are operating in their capacity as an educator. She also said that the case was not about the efficiency of the policy, but about the constitutionality.

Many critics of the policy target the stipulation that parents do not need to be informed when a student chooses to change their gender identity. Several parents in the courtroom groaned when Haney confirmed that parents weren’t entitled to know when their child changes their gender identity.

In a press conference after the hearing, Cross, Gill, Wright, and their attorneys held a press conference, where they touted Cross’ permanent injunction as a win for free speech.

“I can now confidently continue teaching at Leesburg Elementary school, without fear of punishment for expressing my views. Now the battle turns to Policy 8040 itself… that threatens all teachers’ ability to teach with their beliefs and harms the very children it aims to protect,” Cross said during the press conference.

Plowman also granted a motion for the ACLU and its partner groups to file an amicus brief.

Plowman said that he would not release a decision on the case until December.