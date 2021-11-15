Kuhn Family Completes Oakland Farm Purchase, Expands Charitable Farm Operations

The Kuhn family has purchased the 400-acre Oakland Farm in Waterford from the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, with plans to protect the land from development and to use parts of the land to support JK Community Farm’s efforts providing fresh produce to area food banks.

“This land is incredibly beautiful and has a rich history. Buying it furthers our commitment to help preserve Virginia’s natural habitats, ecosystems and history,” stated Chuck Kuhn, owner ofJK Land HoldingsandJK Moving Services. “We also plan to raise cattle and grow crops on this land to support JK Community Farm’s work to ensure neighbors struggling with food insecurity have healthy food to eat.”

JK Community Farm is a charitable effort alleviating hunger by growing chemical free crops and livestock and donating them to local foodbanks. Loudoun Hunger Relief orchestrates the distribution of that food.

Oakland Farm is the latest land Kuhn has put under conservation easement, permanently protecting the properties from development. The Kuhn family and their companies have also bought and conserved the 90-acre property that formerly housed the Middleburg Academy, the 500-acre Wolver Hill Farm near Middleburg, White’s Ferry in Maryland, a 135-acre golf course in Leesburg that is being transformed into a park, an 87-acres wildlife preserve near Lucketts, the 150-acre JK Community Farm, the now fully renovated Middleburg Training Center, and several thousand acres near Loudoun’s historic villages.

Oakland Farm was built in 1759 by Joseph McGeath and was host to the earliest recorded Catholic mass in Loudoun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted Oakland the distinction of “Bicentennial Farm,” an honor given to a select number of American farms owned by the same family for 200 years or more since the adoption of the U.S. Constitution. Buying the farm will continue to uphold the wishes of the Brown family, direct descendants of McGeath, to preserve the land and its history.

The Kuhn family seeks land acquisitions through JK Land Holdings that can be sold, leased, developed, placed into conservation easement, or sued by sister companies JK Moving Services and CapRelo. Over the past decade, they have put more than 22,000 acres of land purchases into conservation easement.