County Government Offers Online Redistricting Tool Workshop

People eager to try their hand at drawing new local electoral maps can get a primer on using the county’s new online mapping tool during a workshop at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

The workshop will provide a general overview of Loudoun’s redistricting project, an introduction to online resources on local redistricting, and a demonstration of the online redistricting tool. Staff members from the Office of Mapping and Geographic Information will also answer technical questions about the tool.

The public can use that tool through Nov. 30 to develop and submit their own redistricting plans at loudoun.gov/redistrictinghub. Login information for the workshop Nov. 18 is online at loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation.

There is also a series of instructional videos on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/loudouncountyva.

For more information about local redistricting in Loudoun County, go to loudoun.gov/redistricting.