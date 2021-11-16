5,000-Seat Track Complex Planned for Hartland Site

The school district is eying the construction of a 5,000-seat indoor track and field facility in Aldie, a plan discussed during the School Board’s review of the superintendent’s proposed Capital Improvement Program and Capital Asset Preservation Program on Monday.

The 100,000 square-foot complex, which is planned for the Hartland community site, located southwest of the intersection of Ryan Road and Evergreen Mills Road, that will also be home to new elementary, middle, and high school buildings. The track and field house is expected to cost $34.6 million and is slated to be included in the Fiscal Year 2028 budget and to open in 2031.

During the meeting, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis told that board that the facility would accommodate local and regional level competitions for basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, and wrestling. Lewis said the center will likely include four to six basketball courts and 12 volleyball courts. He also said that the size of the facility will enable the district to host many events in the county, such as graduation ceremonies, that typically require renting other facilities.

Wayde Byard, the district spokesman, said that the plan is only in concept stages right now, and there are currently no sketches or renderings available.

While the project has been discussed in the past, the district plans projects six years out, meaning that Fiscal Year 2023 is the first year that the project has appeared in the CIP.

The board will review the CIP and hold a public hearing on Nov. 29, and will then send the plan to the board as an action item for its Dec. 14 meeting.