Student Accused of Second Sexual Assault Pleads No Contest

The teenager who was previously found culpable in the sexual assaulted a Stone Bridge schoolmate on May 28 on Monday pleaded no contest to charges of abduction and sexual battery of a second victim at Broad Run High School in October.

According to the report, on Oct. 7 the 15-year-old allegedly forced a girl into a classroom where he touched her chest and private area without her consent. The boy had transferred to Broad Run this school year, after being accused of assaulting a student in a Stone Bridge bathroom.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said after Monday’s hearing that the victim’s family worked closely with her office on the case, before the assailant agreed to a plea deal.

He will appear back in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Dec. 13, after completing a social-cultural assessment.