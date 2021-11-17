Ashburn Man Charged with Taking Dressing Room Photos in Leesburg Store

An investigation into an Aug. 20 report of someone taking photographs of a shopper under a dressing room divider in a Leesburg store has resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old Ashburn man.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, Ali Panahi was charged with a felony count of unlawful creation of an image of a minor, two counts of unlawful creation of an image of another, and one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another. He was arrested Monday and held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

According to the report, officers were called to the Leesburg Marshalls store for a report of a man photographing a woman under a dressing room divider.Panahi was detained at the scene. A subsequent investigation uncovered other photos of additional adult female victims and a teenaged juvenile female victim.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.