MWAA Creates Diversity Office, Names VP

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has created an Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact.

“The Airports Authority’s Board of Directors supported the establishment of this new department, as its creation will further strengthen and improve the organization’s commitment to DEI,” Chairman William Sudow stated.

During Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting, Tanisha Lewis was named to the newly created role of vice president of diversity, inclusion and social impact. She will be charged with consolidating strategies related to DEI across the organization and help align the Airports Authority’s DEI initiatives with overall business strategy, goals, and objectives to ensure that the organization represents and reflects the national capital region.

“Combining these initiatives with data analysis and a clear strategic approach, the Airports Authority can objectively assess our current state, accurately report progress, and align corporate reporting with stakeholder expectations to transparently communicate what we stand for as an organization,” Airports Authority President and Chief Executive Officer John E. Potter stated.

A 21-year employee of the Airports Authority, Lewis has served in several HR roles, most recently as manager of Human Capital Management Performance and Business Readiness. In the past five years, Lewis has led the implementation of the Airports Authority’s Human Capital Management System, created a succession planning and development program for critical positions, developed the Leadership Development and Supervisor Training courses, implemented a Management Intern Program, developed the Airports Authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program, and created the program’s first annual report. Lewis holds a master’s degree in human resource management from The Catholic University of America.

“Tanisha has a demonstrated record of diversity and social impact leadership and will be an asset to the Airports Authority’s leadership team,” Potter said.